Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Fauci: US does not require more widespread lockdowns
The United States does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its COVID-19 outbreak under control, leading government expert Anthony Fauci told AFP in an interview Thursday.
"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," said Fauci when asked whether places like California and Texas that are seeing a surge in their caseload should reissue stay-at-home orders.
