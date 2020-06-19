|
Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Iran: It's possible to reach a solution with IAEA
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that “an agreeable solution is possible” for the UN nuclear watchdog’s request for access to two nuclear sites in the country, Reuters reported.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a report earlier this month in which it expressed "serious concern" that Iran has been blocking inspections at two sites where past nuclear activity may have occurred.
