News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Pompeo brands Bolton a 'traitor'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday night condemned former national security adviser John Bolton as “a traitor who damaged America” after the publication of excerpts of his new book which makes explosive accusations about President Donald Trump.
“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” said Pompeo in a statement.
