|
04:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
PA urges Greece to take position against sovereignty
The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday urged Greece to take a position against Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the Xinhua news agency reports.
PA cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh phoned Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, urging him not to undermine international law and the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, according to the report.
Last Briefs