04:37
Reported
News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Two officers shot during routine traffic stop in New Zealand
Two officers were shot and a member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop New Zealand, local media reported.
According New Zealand Herald, one of the police officers has died. Another of those hurt suffered serious injuries and the other is said to have moderate injuries.
The offender fled the scene in a vehicle, and police have a large presence actively searching for the person.
