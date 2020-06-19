|
News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Gantz: No to sovereignty in areas with 'many Palestinians'
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday said he would not support the application of sovereignty in areas "with many Palestinian residents", Channel 12 News reported.
According to the report, the Blue and White chairman stressed that his party would ensure that any move to apply sovereignty would be presented to the professional echelons so they can sound their opinion. Gantz reportedly made the comments during meetings with security officials.
