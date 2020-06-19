Australian PM: We've been targeted by 'state-based' cyberattack

A "sophisticated state-based actor" has been attempting to hack a wide range of Australian organizations for months and had stepped up its efforts recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (local time).

The attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organizations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure, Morrison said in a media briefing in Canberra. He added there were not a lot of state actors that could launch this sort of attack, but Australia will not identify which country was responsible.