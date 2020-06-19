00:14
  Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20

Facebook removes Trump ad campaign which targeted Antifa

Facebook has removed campaigns ad by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured a symbol of an upside-down red triangle similar to one used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps, The Associated Press reported.

The Anti-Defamation League said the triangle "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."

