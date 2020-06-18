|
23:05
Reported
News Briefs
Vitriolic campaign against Ayelet Shaked from military commanders
A group calling itself Military Commanders for Israeli Security has unleashed a blistering vitriolic attack on former Minister of Justice and Knesset member Ayelet Shaked (Yamina). The attack has inundated social media platforms.
Shaked responded by calling out the group for its extreme views and labeled it a political organization so far left that it is supported by Palestinian Authority President Abu Mazen.
