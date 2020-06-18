Hebrew Book Week canceled: 'It's the most authentic Israeli festival'

Great disappointment throughout Israel was registered over the first cancellation of Hebrew Book Week ever. Publisher Dubi Eichenwald expressed his regrets. "Even in the midst of wars and waves of terrorist attacks, Hebrew Book Week was never canceled. It's the most authentic Israeli festival," he said.

Best-seling author Or Alon reacted to the cancellation with a writer's unique longing.

"Standing with the book over which you toiled alongside books of writers you grew up with, watching men and women flipping through your book. Watching their responses. Talking to them and answering questions. It's a special experience," Alon sad.