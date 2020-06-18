US Embassy: Dozens of right-wing activists protest deal of the century

Dozens of right-wing activists protested in front of the American embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday against President Trump's so-called deal of the century which designates 70 percent of Judea and Samaria for a a Palestinian state.

During the demonstration, Benzie Gopstein stated: "We came here tonight to declare to the Americans as well: The Land of Israel belongs only to the people of Israel. Judea and Samaria have no room for the enemies of Israel, and certainly not for the enemy state."

Gopstein is the founder and leader of Lehava, an organization that fights assimiliation and objects to relationships between Jews and non-Jews.