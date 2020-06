22:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Bedouin towns in Negev now 'restricted zones' due to Covid-19 spike The Bedouin towns of Rahat and Ar'ara in the Negev have been designated as "restricted zones" after a spike in coronavirus cases has occurred in these locales. New restrictions have also been imposed on three neighborhoods in Yafo (Jaffa), a primarily Arab enclave adjacent to Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs