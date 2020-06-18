Outpost on a hill in Samaria: Home to 8 teenage girls

Eight teenage girls between the ages of 13-19 live together in an outpost built on a hill in Samaria. They erected the outpost over the objections of parents, teachers, and friends. The IDF has leveled the outpost -- classified as illegal construction -- several times but the girls have built it back up again each time.

Some of the girls have been living there for more than a year. There is no fence around the outpost and Bedouins who live nearby leaves them alone.