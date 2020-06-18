Report: PA hides illegal weapons, worries Israel will confiscate them

As part of the Palestinian Authority's preparations for a possible deterioration in the security sitiuation if sovereignty is applied, Palestinian intelligence has in recent days removed from its headquarters illegal weapons confiscated over the years.

Palestine News 12 reports that the weapons have now been hidden for fear that they would be seized by Israel or possibly even Hamas.

In addition, Fatah and its Tanzim militia have been deputized since the onset of the coronavirus crisis to act on behalf of the Palestinian Authority in areas B and C, and now have been given directives to be the PA's "operational arm" in these areas.