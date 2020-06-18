|
Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Trump lashes out at Bolton over claims
President Trump lashed out at former National Security Advisor Bolton's claims against him, among them that Trump was 'not fit for office.' Bolton said Trump's sole concern was re-election and that he discussed enlisting Chinese President Xi in that effort.
In his response, Trump tweeted his opinion of Bolton as follows: "A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!"
