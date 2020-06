20:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Report: 'I will insist on two-year budget per coalition agreement' Kann News reports that Benny Gantz has told his close associates that he will insist on a two-year budget plan as written in the coalition agreement. Prime Minister Netanyahu now opposes crafting a two-year budget plan. ► ◄ Last Briefs