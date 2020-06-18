'No national government will cut off Elon Moreh from Israel'

The Samaritan Regional Council is embarking on an aggressive campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to leave Israeli communities isolated as part of sovereignty plan in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The purpose of the campaign is to pressure Netanyahu and warn of leaving isolated communities in the heart of a Palestinian state, focusing on Elon Moreh, which is one of the prominent symbols of the settlement movement in Judea and Samaria.

"Abandoning isolated communities like Ariel Sharon's disgraceful disengagement plan that cut off parts of Samaria from Israel cannot be allowed to happen," said Samaria Council President Yossi Dagan. "It is inconceivable that a right-wing government will abandon the settlement of Elon Moreh and others, surrounded by a terrorist state and under the decree of a construction freeze and an inability to develop.

"I call on the prime minister to apply sovereignty," Dagan continued. "Don't leave Elon Moreh, Yitzhar and Itamar alone in a terrorist state. According to the map of sovereignty currently being identified, 19 isolated communities such as Elon Moreh, Itamar, Yitzhar, Mevo Dotan, Hermesh, Har Bracha, Ateret, Ma'ale Amos, Metzad, Karmei Tzur, Telem, Adora, Negohot, Beit Hagai, Otniel and more will be surrounded by Palestinian territory where a Palestinian state may be established in the future."