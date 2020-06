20:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Report: US Amb. mediation efforts between Bibi and Gantz have ended It has been reported that US Ambassador David Friedman's mediation efforts over Israeli government policy on the sovereignty issue have ended. Friedman had been trying to forge an agreement regarding sovereignty between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenzi. ► ◄ Last Briefs