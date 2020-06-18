|
Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Netanyahu praises Kushner for peace efforts
Prime MInister Netanyahu has praised Jared Kushner for his efforts at creating a plan for peace in the area. Netanyahu also noted Kushner's influence on bringing the US Embassy to Jerusalem and in improving ties between Israel and Arab countries.
"Kushner successfully formulated President Trump's principles into the Vision for Peace offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region," Netanyahu said. "He also contributed to President Trump's historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the U.S. embassy to Israel's capital and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Netanyahu's embrace of Kushner follows a revelation in John Bolton's new book of Netanyahu's supposed disparagement of Kushner.
