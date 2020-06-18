Netanyahu praises Kushner for peace efforts

Prime MInister Netanyahu has praised Jared Kushner for his efforts at creating a plan for peace in the area. Netanyahu also noted Kushner's influence on bringing the US Embassy to Jerusalem and in improving ties between Israel and Arab countries.

"Kushner successfully formulated President Trump's principles into the Vision for Peace offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region," Netanyahu said. "He also contributed to President Trump's historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the U.S. embassy to Israel's capital and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



"Kushner helped advance Israel's relations with the Arab world," Netanyahu noted.



"With these accomplishments alone and under President Trump's leadership, Kushner has already achieved what others before him did not accomplish. We are confident that working together we can achieve the lasting and secure peace that we all desire," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu's embrace of Kushner follows a revelation in John Bolton's new book of Netanyahu's supposed disparagement of Kushner.