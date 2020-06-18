Knesset member on Lebanese border decries wave of infiltrations

Knesset member Ophir Sofer (Yamina) toured the Lebanese border today against the backdrop of the wave of infiltrators penetrating the northern border.

''The other day, a seventh case of penetration into Israel occurred," Ophir said. "The infiltrators are aware of the good life that awaits them here under the aegis of the Supreme Court.

"We must act both through legislation and through enforcement so that Israel will not become attractive to infiltrators. If the new wave from the Lebanese border is not stopped, it could become a bigger wave, flooding Israel and posing a security threat," Sofer added.

The infiltrators from Lebanon are Africans who had been living in Lebanon but due to that country's severe economic woes want to leave. Israel's Supreme Court has allowed the infiltrators to stay, prompting them to appear on social media and promote the availability of work in Israel which encourages more infiltrators to come.