19:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Nazi symbol appears in Trump campagin ads An inverted red triangle that was worn by Nazi political prisoners in concentration camps has appeared in certain campaign ads for President Trump. The symbol was placed on the Trump campaign Facebook page alongside a request to sign a petition against the Antifa organization which is widely seen as responsible for mob violence throughout the US, including the violence following the death of George Floyd.