Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Left-wing women block major highway junction to protest sovereignty
Dozens of women from the "Women Wage Peace" organization have blocked the Azrieli Junction in Tel Aviv to protest application of sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.