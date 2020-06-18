Prime MInister meets with family of fallen soldier Oron Shaul

Prime Minister Netanyahu met today in his Jerusalem office with the family of fallen soldier Oron Shaul. Shaul's body is being held in Gaza along with the body of Hadar Goldin.

Both men were soldiers killed when Israel invaded Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 following terrorists' kidnap and murder of three Israeli teenagers.

During the meeting Netanyahu reiterated his government's commitment to bringing home all of the nation's sons killed in battle.