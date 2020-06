18:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Report: Treasury demands Knesset cancel summer recess News 13 has reported that the office of the treasury is demanding that the Knesset cancel its usual period of recess during the month of August in order to meet the timetable for approval of the national budget.

