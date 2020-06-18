Hadassah nutritionist: Israeli diet endangers health

Head of the Department of Nutrition at Hadassah Hospital Rivka Harari has warned that the Western diet in general and that of Israelis in particular leads to excessive weight gain with accompanying medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Harari recommends that "vegetables should make up half of the main course. Drink water or plain soda and avoid sugary drinks that have no nutritional value. When buying groceries, avoid processed food as much as possible. Naturally grown food is more economical and it is also the food we are meant to eat."