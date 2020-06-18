Minister of Agriculture hears farmers' concerns

Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster met with leaders of the agricultural sector earlier today.

The impact of the coronavirus on a variety of issues was addressed. Assistance to spice and flower growers was requested and plans for the egg and milk industries going forward were discussed.

There was also a discussion of problems associated with the absence of foreign workers and the effect of imported agricultural products on Israeli farmers. Protection of agricultural lands and strengthening of the next generation of farmers were other items on the agenda.