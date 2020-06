17:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Thousands tune into OU's 'Battle of the Singers' virtual concert Read more $150,000 raised during 'Battle of the Singer's online concert, organized by Orthodox Union's Yachad charity group for the disabled. ► ◄ Last Briefs