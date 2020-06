17:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Ukraine arrivals from Israel now quarantined for 14 days Starting today (Thursday) anyone coming from Israel to Ukraine will have to stay in home isolation for fourteen days. The measure was taken following a spike in coronavirus cases in Israel. Those disregarding the quarantine measure are subject to fines and imprisonment. ► ◄ Last Briefs