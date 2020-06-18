'Paris Bakery' thriving thanks to loan from Immigration Ministry

An immigrant family from France decided to stay in Israel after receiving a loan from the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption that allowed them to open a business, 'Paris Bakery', which has been a thriving success.

"I am proud to see how the Ministry's financial, educational and social support helps immigrants not only in their initial absorption but in their acclimatization along the way, and especially in finding a livelihood," Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata said.

''The Lugasi family came to Israel because of their Zionism, established a successful business and now the daughters are students thanks to the Ministry's assistance. It is our duty to look after immigrant welfare in all aspects, especially in employment, entrepreneurship and higher education," Tamano-Shata added.