UK publication places Israel near the top in Covid-19 response survey

The British publication "Economist" has placed Israel #5 in its response to the coronavirus among the 21 OECD nations that were surveyed. Norway, Austria, and Germany ranked above Israel with New Zealand #1 on the list. The nations ranked lowest in the survey were Britain, Spain, Italy and, at the bottom of the list, Belgium.

OECD nations, 37 in all, are generally regarded as those with the most robust economies as compared to the rest of the world.