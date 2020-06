16:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Report: Threats to Supreme Court justice and PM treated differently The newspaper Besheva reports that recent threats against left-leaning Supreme Court justice Anat Baron that were sent in a letter were taken seriously by police while a number of threats against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have been ignored. ► ◄ Last Briefs