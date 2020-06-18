Demand for government assistance to film industry and creative arts

The Israel Film Fund's Executive Committee has expresses its strong support for those associated with movie production and other cultural activities. The Film Fund is demanding that the government provide urgent assistance in the face of the unprecedented economic crisis that has plagued the film industry and creative artists and performers as a whole.

David Boaz, chairman of the Israel Film Fund, said: "We are eagerly calling upon the Ministry of Culture to provide economic compensation to all the arts, so that the creative activity that is the lifeblood of any open democratic society can soon be returned to Israeli society."