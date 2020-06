15:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 175 IDF trainees sent home after 7 diagnosed with Covid-19 175 women training to be non-commissioned officers in the IDF's social welfare division were sent home after 7 of them were diagnosed with Covid-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs