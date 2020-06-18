Watch: Water bottle confiscated from Temple Mount visitor

A water bottle was confiscated from a Jewish woman visiting the Temple Mount. It was taken from her by a Jordanian officer of the Wakf, a group tasked with supervision of the Muslim holy sites in the area. The water bottle was taken under the pretext that it contained alcohol when the liquid inside was, in fact, water.

Journalist Arnon Segal, a member of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation, said: "This is scandalous and delinquent conduct on the part of the Israeli police, which is the body that is supposed to uphold the law here. Instead of enforcing the laws on the Temple Mount, the laws are not enforced, and all kinds of unwritten laws are enforced.

"Once it is breastfeeding and once it is drinking from water fountains, once it is an individual separating from a group. You have to guess what the police set of rules is. It would be worthwhile for the State of Israel to enforce the law on the Temple Mount and not violate its own laws," Segal added.