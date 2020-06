15:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 First El Al direct flight from Panama brings over 200 Israelis home The first El Al plane ever to fly directly from Panama to Israel has taken off with more than 200 Israelis on board. The passengers had been stranded in Panama, Costa Rica, and Colombia due to a shutdown of all flights from those countries on account of the coronavirus. The operation was dubbed "Jerusalem of Gold." ► ◄ Last Briefs