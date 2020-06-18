Head of Broadcasting Corporation accused of exceeding his authority

Head of the Journalists' Association, Yair Terchitzki, has published a letter to the Director-General of the Broadcasting Corporation, Eldad Koblenz, in which he warns that he is acting in contravention of the law and is exceeding his authority.

"The sudden decision to remove the program of Aral Segal and Kalman Liebskind 'in the middle of the night,' immediately prior to the establishment of a new council, raises serious concerns," he wrote. "Council members have also expressed their displeasure at this move."