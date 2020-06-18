President Rivlin: Gov't should coordinate coronavirus research

This morning, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin visited Hebrew University's Brain Science department where researchers working in the university's laboratories are hard at work looking for cures for coronavirus.

"We need to harness the capabilities of every single laboratory and work cooperatively to make progress," Rivlin said. "I have no doubt whatsoever that the government should be establishing a team that will coordinate the work of all the various researchers battling against this epidemic. This is critical [for the health of our citizens] and also has the potential to make Israel into a 'Guide to the Perplexed' for treating this disease."