China: 'Beijing epidemic has been brought under control'

A senior epidemiologist in China's Center for Disease Prevention and Control has stated that the feared second wave of coronavirus infections has been contained, according to a report in The Guardian.

"The epidemic in Beijing has been brought under control," said Wu Zunyou at a news conference today, after yesterday saw a rise of just 21 confirmed cases in Beijing, the new Chinese epicenter of the virus.

Beijing has recorded 158 new infections in the last week, traced to a wholesale food centre in Xinfadi.

"When I say that it’s under control, that doesn’t mean the number of cases will turn zero tomorrow or the day after," he warned, however.