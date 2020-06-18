35 countries use digital tracking in wake of pandemic

Top10VPN, a privacy website that reviews secure internet connection software, has been tracking countries' use of surveillance methods since this March, after it became clear that the coronavirus epidemic was likely to result in more widespread use of surveillance on the part of governments.

According to The Guardian, digital tracking is in use in 35 countries, with contact tracing apps in at least 28 countries, half of which use GPS location data. Meanwhile, more than half of the apps do not disclose how long they store users’ data for.