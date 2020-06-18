Bezeq to be allowed to offer unlimited internet packages

The Communications Ministry has announced that Bezeq will be permitted to provide internet service packages for an unlimited period of time. Previously, such packages could only be offered for a period of one year at a time.

Minister Yoaz Hendel stated: "In every place where it's possible to minimize regulations, that's what we're going to do. Bureaucracy and regulations are bad for the economy, and our job is to protect consumers and encourage competition. From now on, Bezeq customers will receive one simple all-inclusive bill, making it clear which services are provided and without confusing small print."