13:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 EU foreign policy chief: 'Sovereignty will have consequences on EU-Israel relationship' Josep Borrell warns Israel against making unilateral steps toward applying sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.