Ramat Gan students demand authorization of graduation celebrations

Following the decision of the Education Ministry to cancel graduation celebrations for 12th grade students, graduating students in the city of Ramat Gan sent a sharply-worded letter to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Education Minister Yoav Galant, demanding that the celebrations be allowed to go ahead.

In their letter, the students pointed out that since many cultural events are already permitted and restaurants and bars have been allowed to reopen, graduation events should similarly be permitted.