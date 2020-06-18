EU Foreign Minister: 'Annexation would be against international law'

In a statement to the European Parliament, EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell discussed three major foreign policy issues, the third of which was the Israeli government's stated intention to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

"Our position is clear," Borrell said. "There is a very strong majority of countries that continue supporting a negotiated two-state solution, based on international parameters and considering that, any annexation would be against international law. Consequently, we strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory."

Borrell added that he had already expressed his opinion on the matter in person to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Borrell noted that annexation "would negatively affect regional stability, our relations with Israel and between Israel and Arab States, and potentially the security of Israel, which is not negotiable for us, let me stress that also."