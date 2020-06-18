Trump: 'Police have not been treated fairly in our country'

Speaking on "Hannity" yesterday, US President Donald Trump said that "it doesn't get any worse than that," in reference to the video of the police killing of George Floyd. The Washington Post noted that Trump admitted that he didn't watch the full video: "I couldn't really watch it for that long a period of time; it was over eight minutes," Trump said, adding that the police officer responsible clearly "has some big problems."

Addressing nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of Floyd and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Trump said that the death of Brooks was "a terrible situation, but you can’t resist a police officer ... If you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact ... I hope [the police officer involved] gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country," he added.

"You have cops and police and law enforcement, they’re great people," he noted. "They do an incredible job and they keep us all safe and they love their country and they don’t want to make any mistakes. But they’re under siege, there’s no question about that."