Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103
Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", has died at the age of 103.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."
