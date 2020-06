13:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Greenblatt: 'Israel must weigh sovereignty's effect on UAE-Israel relations' Read more Former U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East: 'What Israel is considering doing is consistent with plan we released.' ► ◄ Last Briefs