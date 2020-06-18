Bennett pays tribute to outgoing Health Ministry Director-General

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has thanked outgoing Director-General of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov for his service, despite the many disputes the two had while both were in office.

"Thank you, Moshe," Bennett said. "I have the utmost admiration for all those working in the trenches who take responsibility and get things done. This definitely applies to you. We had many disagreements regarding the right way in which to deal with this situation, one that doesn't arise more than once in a hundred years. But even so, I never had even the slightest doubt that you were totally devoted to the welfare of Israel's citizens."