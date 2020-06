12:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 75-year-old man indicted for causing death by negligence The Tel Aviv District Court has issued an indictment against Avigdor Rimmer, aged 75, of Herzliya. Rimmer is accused of causing the death by negligence of Tamar Langer, aged 83, and of abandoning her at the scene of the accident after he ran her over. He is also accused of subverting the course of justice. ► ◄ Last Briefs