Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops for outgoing Health Ministry Dir. Gen.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has told outgoing Director-General of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, that, "Today, I have a much better appreciation of everything you went through during this period of dealing with the coronavirus epidemic. It's hard to overestimate the level of responsibility and the pressure of making crucial decisions that had to be made on-the-spot."

Edelstein was speaking at the official ceremony paying tribute to Bar Siman Tov and welcoming incoming Director-General Hezi Levy to the post. "The citizens of Israel should give you a huge 'thank you,'" Edelstein added, "and also ask your forgiveness. It's easy to be a football fan sitting in the stands and handing out advice..."

As a parting gift, Edelstein gave Bar Siman Tov a Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops, noting that, "I saw on Twitter that you wrote that the Prime Minister said that on the first of August, flights will resume - so here is something for you to place in your luggage."