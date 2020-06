12:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Truck overturns, driver seriously injured A truck driver in his forties has overturned his vehicle, near Kissufim. MDA responders and paramedics transported the man to hospital via military helicopter. His condition is described as moderate to serious, with multiple injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs